Pennsylvania company could bring 200 jobs to Pleasant Prairie

Communications Test Design, Inc. leasing space in industrial building

by

October 20, 2017, 6:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/pennsylvania-company-could-bring-200-jobs-to-pleasant-prairie/

A global engineering, repair and logistics company will bring up to 200 employees to Pleasant Prairie when it opens an operation in Pleasant Prairie.

Majestic Badger Logistics Center

Communications Test Design, Inc. (CTDI) is planning to lease 162,620 square feet of space from Majestic Badger LLC, the owner of an industrial building at 8801 88th Ave., adjacent to the Lake View Corporate Park.

The space will be used for the warehousing of new and used electronics and support material associated with the cable industry as well as some repair of electronic devices such as modem, switches and IT related equipment, according to plans submitted to the village.

An additional 20,000 square feet of outdoor work and storage space will also be leased.

It is estimated there will be 200 full-time employees working two shifts on the site, with 150 people to begin with, according to the plans submitted to the village.

Representatives from CTDI could not immediately be reached on Friday.

The village’s plan commission will hold a public hearing and review the proposed conditional use permit for the site and operational plans on Monday.

Los Angeles-based Majestic Realty Co. broke ground on the 424,164-square-foot speculative building, called Majestic Badger Logistics Center, at 88th Avenue, south of Bain Station Road, in May 2016.

