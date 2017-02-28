Parking lot across street from Northwestern Mutual HQ sold for $1.5 million

Sells for well above property's $358,000 assessed value

February 28, 2017, 1:08 PM

A surface parking lot on Mason Street, across the street from the new Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. headquarters, has sold for $1.5 million, according to state records.

The 38-space lot at 906 E. Mason St. was sold by the Danyelle A. Peckerman 2001 trust to 920 E. Mason LLC, which is registered to Thomas Klein, an attorney with Peckerman, Klein & Van Kirk law firm in Milwaukee.

The 0.18-acre lot has an assessed value of $358,000, according to city records.

The law firm’s office is located in the adjacent building at 920 E. Mason St. Klein did not return phone calls or emails seeking comment.

The lot is located across East Mason Street from the $450 million, 32-story Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons building that is under construction at the Northwestern Mutual headquarters campus and will be complete this year.

The lot is also located across North Marshall Street from the North Building on the Northwestern Mutual campus.

