Park East Hotel sells for $9 million

Property will be converted into 96 apartments, retail

by

September 11, 2017, 10:25 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/park-east-hotel-sells-for-9-million/

The real estate investment group planning to convert the Park East Hotel near downtown Milwaukee into 96 luxury apartments paid $9 million for the property, according to state records.

Rendering of the Park East Hotel renovation by Kahler Slater

Park East Propco LLC, purchased the five-story, 91,989-square-foot hotel at 916 E. State Street from Ajit Walia, of Brookfield on Thursday, which was also the last day of operation for the hotel.

Park East Hotel’s Durbar Restaurant and Lounge closed Sept. 2.

The hotel, which was built in 1957, is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $4.77 million.

The real estate investment group, which includes Mike Klein, of Klein Development, and Derek Schneider, of Millennial Partners, will completely demolish the interior of the hotel, which sits on 1 acre of land with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan.

They are planning a mix of mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The group also plans on adding an additional floor to the building, which will be used as a community room and rooftop deck.

The first floor space will have 8,500 square feet of retail, which could include a restaurant or coffee shop.

The real estate investment group planning to convert the Park East Hotel near downtown Milwaukee into 96 luxury apartments paid $9 million for the property, according to state records.

Rendering of the Park East Hotel renovation by Kahler Slater

Park East Propco LLC, purchased the five-story, 91,989-square-foot hotel at 916 E. State Street from Ajit Walia, of Brookfield on Thursday, which was also the last day of operation for the hotel.

Park East Hotel’s Durbar Restaurant and Lounge closed Sept. 2.

The hotel, which was built in 1957, is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $4.77 million.

The real estate investment group, which includes Mike Klein, of Klein Development, and Derek Schneider, of Millennial Partners, will completely demolish the interior of the hotel, which sits on 1 acre of land with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan.

They are planning a mix of mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The group also plans on adding an additional floor to the building, which will be used as a community room and rooftop deck.

The first floor space will have 8,500 square feet of retail, which could include a restaurant or coffee shop.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm