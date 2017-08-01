Owners of La Merenda expanding with production kitchen

Hoping to begin offering homemade soda at other sites

by

August 01, 2017, 1:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/owners-of-la-merenda-expanding-with-production-kitchen/

The owners of Walker’s Point restaurants La Merenda and Engine Company No. 3 have converted a home used as storage into a commercial kitchen where they plan on renting out space to other food operators and expanding their brand.

The owners of La Merenda have turned this house into a commercial kitchen.

Peter and Sonia Sandroni have recently upgraded their property, a 1,200-square-foot bungalow at 809 S. Barclay St. that will be used by the couple and Sweet Tooth, which shut down its bakery in Elm Grove this summer.

Sweet Tooth will be renting space to bake and take customer orders out of the newly-renovated commercial kitchen, said Sonia Sandroni, who has owned La Merenda for 10 years and Engine Co. for three.

Meanwhile, the Sandroni’s will also be moving some of their operations from La Merenda and Engine Co. to the space.

“We had been looking for a way to expand our production for some time,” Sandroni said.

The catalyst for the kitchen was the  Sandroni’s desire to expand their line of homemade soda, which is served at both restaurants in soda form and in mixed drinks.

Made from fresh fruits and natural ingredients, the soda includes flavors such as citrus, cola, cola lite, lavender, ginger and various tropical fruit flavors depending on the season.

Sandroni wants to expand the line by selling to other restaurants, farmer’s markets and possibly grocery stores.

La Merenda also has an in-house butcher and plans on transferring some of the production work to the Barclay building along with some of the catering business from Engine Co.

Eventually, Sandroni would like to set up a storefront at the Barclay building for Sweet Tooth to sell its cakes and La Merenda to sell its meats.

“That’s a little ways down the road,” she said.

The owners of Walker’s Point restaurants La Merenda and Engine Company No. 3 have converted a home used as storage into a commercial kitchen where they plan on renting out space to other food operators and expanding their brand.

The owners of La Merenda have turned this house into a commercial kitchen.

Peter and Sonia Sandroni have recently upgraded their property, a 1,200-square-foot bungalow at 809 S. Barclay St. that will be used by the couple and Sweet Tooth, which shut down its bakery in Elm Grove this summer.

Sweet Tooth will be renting space to bake and take customer orders out of the newly-renovated commercial kitchen, said Sonia Sandroni, who has owned La Merenda for 10 years and Engine Co. for three.

Meanwhile, the Sandroni’s will also be moving some of their operations from La Merenda and Engine Co. to the space.

“We had been looking for a way to expand our production for some time,” Sandroni said.

The catalyst for the kitchen was the  Sandroni’s desire to expand their line of homemade soda, which is served at both restaurants in soda form and in mixed drinks.

Made from fresh fruits and natural ingredients, the soda includes flavors such as citrus, cola, cola lite, lavender, ginger and various tropical fruit flavors depending on the season.

Sandroni wants to expand the line by selling to other restaurants, farmer’s markets and possibly grocery stores.

La Merenda also has an in-house butcher and plans on transferring some of the production work to the Barclay building along with some of the catering business from Engine Co.

Eventually, Sandroni would like to set up a storefront at the Barclay building for Sweet Tooth to sell its cakes and La Merenda to sell its meats.

“That’s a little ways down the road,” she said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm