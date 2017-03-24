Osteria Del Mondo to reopen, at 330 Kilbourn

Italian restaurant closed in 2011

March 24, 2017, 11:59 AM

Osteria Del Mondo, which had been one of Milwaukee’s most prominent Italian restaurants for more than 15 years before closing in 2011, will reopen in the summer of 2018 at the 330 Kilbourn office building downtown.

Osteria Del Mondo will reopen in Plaza East

Osteria Del Mondo will reopen next summer at 330 Kilbourn (formerly known as Plaza East).

The award-winning restaurant operated in the Knickerbocker Hotel on the city’s East Side from 1994 until it closed in July 2011.

At the time, chef Marc Bianchini said he was exploring other downtown locations.

“I am asked every day, literally every day when we are going to open and I have been working on this quietly,” Bianchini said. “I have great partners and we are really excited to get started.”

Bianchini and business partner Daniel Schwartz announced Friday that Osteria Del Mondo will reopen as part of improvements being made to 330 Kilbourn (formerly known as Plaza East) by its owner, New York-based Tishman Speyer.

The restaurant, which now will be known as Osteria, will once again be under the helm of Bianchini and his wife, Marta, who also owns Cubanitas and Indulge.

The 14-story 475,313-square-foot 330 Kilbourn complex features two office towers. Osteria will be located in 6,000 square feet of tower one, on Kilbourn Avenue and Milwaukee Street.

The restaurant will have seating for about 100 people and also an outdoor space, Bianchini said.

“The location is centrally located and the building is fantastic,” Bianchini said.

As far as the menu, Osteria will feature the classics people remember but they will be presented in a little bit more modern fashion, Bianchini said.

