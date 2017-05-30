Ogden planning second Brady Street-area apartment building

Milwaukee real estate company Ogden Multifamily Partners LLC is planning to build a second apartment development on the East Side near Brady Street.

The firm will start construction in June on a five-story, 30-unit building about three blocks north of Brady Street at 910-920 E. Land Place, said Jason Pietsch, firm principal.

“We were attracted to the site because it sits on a bluff so there is great visibility from Water Street, but it is still in a quiet little neighborhood,” Pietsch said.

The existing commercial building on the property will be razed, Pietsch said. Construction is expected to begin in the next one to two weeks.

Ogden is able to build by right, which means once the building permit is pulled, the firm does not need any further approval from the city, which also attracted the company to the site, Pietsch said.

About 20 percent of the apartments will be two-bedroom and the remaining units will be one-bedroom or one-bedroom plus den. Rents will be about $1,750 per month.

Ogden’s other Brady Street area apartment building, Keystone on Brady, a four-story building on the northwest corner of E. Brady Street and N. Humboldt Avenue, is currently under construction. Pietsch said the 22-unit building is expected to be completed in mid-July.