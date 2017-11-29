OakView Business Park site sold for future industrial building

An affiliate of Brookfiled-based Briohn Property Management LLC has purchased a 12-acre site in the OakView Business Park in Oak Creek for a future light industrial building.

Wispark LLC sold the property at 10651 W. Oakview Parkway to 4545 II LLC for $1.14 million, according to state records.

Briohn Property Management is working with Dickman Co. on plans to construct a 137,028-square-foot industrial building with space for up to four tenants on the site.

The city’s plan commission approved the project, which includes 141 parking stalls, on Nov. 14.