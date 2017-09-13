Northridge Toys “R” Us building sold for industrial use

Brown Deer retail corridor has become an area for industrial tenants

by

September 13, 2017, 11:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/northridge-toys-r-us-building-sold-for-industrial/

The Toys “R” Us building near the former Northridge Mall site has been sold to a Milwaukee transmission remanufacturer who is planning to expand his business.

The 172,380-square-foot property was sold by SBMC Toys LLC, of Beverly Hills, Calif., to 8825 N. 76th Street LLC, which is registered to Simyon Loshak, president of Engine & Transmission Exchange, 2727 S. 27th St.

Loshak, who bought the building for $800,000, said he is planning to use the space to expand his company.

The Toys “R” Us store, located at 8826 N. 76th St., was one of the few big box stores remaining along the retail corridor when it closed in April 2016.

Many of the other stores in that area, including Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Stein’s Gardens and Gifts, Circuit City and Stein Mart left the area years before, following the closure of Northridge Mall in 2003.

The corridor has become an area for industrial tenants.

In March, Fox Point-based real estate firm General Capital Group announced plans to purchase the 118,461-square-foot former Target store at 8501 W. Brown Deer Road and redevelop it for industrial tenants. The property had been vacant since Target Corp. closed the store in January 2016.

In February, General Capital Group purchased the former Sam’s Club building at 7701 W. Calumet Road to convert it to industrial space and lease it to Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc., a local paper towel and wet wipe distributor that was looking for additional space.

These types of changes are happening as the brick and mortar retail market continues to struggle and the industrial market prospers, with vacancy rates in the low single digits.

The Toys “R” Us building near the former Northridge Mall site has been sold to a Milwaukee transmission remanufacturer who is planning to expand his business.

The 172,380-square-foot property was sold by SBMC Toys LLC, of Beverly Hills, Calif., to 8825 N. 76th Street LLC, which is registered to Simyon Loshak, president of Engine & Transmission Exchange, 2727 S. 27th St.

Loshak, who bought the building for $800,000, said he is planning to use the space to expand his company.

The Toys “R” Us store, located at 8826 N. 76th St., was one of the few big box stores remaining along the retail corridor when it closed in April 2016.

Many of the other stores in that area, including Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Stein’s Gardens and Gifts, Circuit City and Stein Mart left the area years before, following the closure of Northridge Mall in 2003.

The corridor has become an area for industrial tenants.

In March, Fox Point-based real estate firm General Capital Group announced plans to purchase the 118,461-square-foot former Target store at 8501 W. Brown Deer Road and redevelop it for industrial tenants. The property had been vacant since Target Corp. closed the store in January 2016.

In February, General Capital Group purchased the former Sam’s Club building at 7701 W. Calumet Road to convert it to industrial space and lease it to Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc., a local paper towel and wet wipe distributor that was looking for additional space.

These types of changes are happening as the brick and mortar retail market continues to struggle and the industrial market prospers, with vacancy rates in the low single digits.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm