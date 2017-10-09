Nomad World Pub owner to open bar in former Blackthorn Pub space

Location has been vacant for four years

by

October 09, 2017, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/nomad-world-pub-owner-to-open-bar-in-former-blackthorn-pub-space/

Mike Eitel, owner of the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street, plans to open a bar in the former Blackthorn Pub space in downtown Milwaukee.

Eitel recently signed a 10-year lease for the former Blackthorn Pub space at 750 N. Jefferson St.

Blackthorn Pub closed in 2013.

Eitel also recently applied for a Class B beer and liquor license with plans to open a new full-service bar and restaurant at the location.

Cedarburg-based Kubala Washatko Architects Inc. is designing the space for Eitel.

The establishment will operate seven days a week– from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on weekends– and offer a patio and sidewalk seating. It will offer entertainment including DJs, live bands and a pool table.

Eitel has operated the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street for more than 20 years and in March, opened another Nomad location in Madison. Last year, he announced plans to expand the Milwaukee location by opening a year-round beer garden and attached restaurant.

Mike Eitel, owner of the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street, plans to open a bar in the former Blackthorn Pub space in downtown Milwaukee.

Eitel recently signed a 10-year lease for the former Blackthorn Pub space at 750 N. Jefferson St.

Blackthorn Pub closed in 2013.

Eitel also recently applied for a Class B beer and liquor license with plans to open a new full-service bar and restaurant at the location.

Cedarburg-based Kubala Washatko Architects Inc. is designing the space for Eitel.

The establishment will operate seven days a week– from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on weekends– and offer a patio and sidewalk seating. It will offer entertainment including DJs, live bands and a pool table.

Eitel has operated the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street for more than 20 years and in March, opened another Nomad location in Madison. Last year, he announced plans to expand the Milwaukee location by opening a year-round beer garden and attached restaurant.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm