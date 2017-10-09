Nomad World Pub owner to open bar in former Blackthorn Pub space

Mike Eitel, owner of the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street, plans to open a bar in the former Blackthorn Pub space in downtown Milwaukee.

Eitel recently signed a 10-year lease for the former Blackthorn Pub space at 750 N. Jefferson St.

Blackthorn Pub closed in 2013.

Eitel also recently applied for a Class B beer and liquor license with plans to open a new full-service bar and restaurant at the location.

Cedarburg-based Kubala Washatko Architects Inc. is designing the space for Eitel.

The establishment will operate seven days a week– from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on weekends– and offer a patio and sidewalk seating. It will offer entertainment including DJs, live bands and a pool table.

Eitel has operated the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street for more than 20 years and in March, opened another Nomad location in Madison. Last year, he announced plans to expand the Milwaukee location by opening a year-round beer garden and attached restaurant.