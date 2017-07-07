Nomad World Pub owner buys bar in Walker’s Point

The owner of Nomad World Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee has purchased an existing bar and several other properties on a 0.65-acre site in Walker’s Point for a possible new restaurant and bar.

Mike Eitel, purchased properties at 618, 620, 622, 628, 636 and 640 on S. 6th St. for $475,000 from Anthony A. LaCroix. Ned Purtell, Brett Deter and Hakan Hare from Founders 3 represented the seller in brokering the deal.

Eitel could not immediately be reached for comment.

Matt Sievers, Nomad’s marketing director, said Eitel has been working on the deal for awhile, but concrete plans for the property have not been finalized.

There is an existing bar on the corner of South 6th and W. Bruce streets, which Eitel will likely begin utilizing, Sievers said.

There is ample parking next to and east of the building, which made the purchase attractive, Sievers said.

Deter said Eitel is planning to turn the existing bar into a soccer bar and is hoping to have it ready by the 2018 World Cup.

“I’m not sure if he is going to utilize the outdoor space, but it should be pretty cool from what he is talking about,” Deter said.

Eitel, has owned The Nomad on Brady Street for more than 20 years. Last year, he announced plans to expand the Nomad by opening a permanent beer garden and a new, attached restaurant.

In January, Eitel purchased the Cardinal Bar in Madison and opened a second Nomad location in March.