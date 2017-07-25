New restaurant planned on Marquette campus

An Asian and Middle Eastern-style restaurant is planned for the ground floor of The Marq student apartments on Marquette University’s campus in Milwaukee.

Asian Papayoyo will be located at 2040 W. Wisconsin Ave., next to Sal’s Pizza when it opens next month, according to documents filed with the city of Milwaukee.

Victor See, 42, and his mother, Bean Chiw, will operate the restaurant, which will focus on foods from their native Malaysia and the Middle East, See said.

Dishes will include chicken teriyaki, chicken curry and lamb. The restaurant will also serve several varieties of bubble tea and ice cream, See said.

Asian Papayoyo will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to documents filed with the city.