New restaurant planned for Historic Third Ward

Sweet Diner will specialize in organic cooking

by

March 24, 2017, 1:31 PM

A new breakfast and lunch restaurant specializing in omelets, frittatas and organic cooking is planned for Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Chicago restaurateur George Prassas and Michael Itsines, a salesman with Greco and Sons, an importer and distributor of Italian sausage, are planning to open Sweet Diner at 239 E. Chicago St.

“We want to provide quality freshness and hospitality in downtown Milwaukee,” Prassas said. “I like the location. Milwaukee is a fast-growing area and I think there is a future there.”

Prassas owns Sugar Bowl restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois and Mr. Gyros in downtown Chicago.

He said Itsines will manage the restaurant.

Sweet Diner will be located on the first floor of the Third Ward building and will open June 1, according to documents filed with the city of Milwaukee.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the application filed with the city.

