New general manager named for Bayshore Town Center

Austin Martin previously managed several Simon Property Group malls

by

March 02, 2017, 10:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/new-general-manager-named-for-bayshore-town-center/

Columbus, Ohio-based Olshan Properties, the owner of Bayshore Town Center, announced today that it has named Austin R. Martin the new general manager of the Glendale shopping center.

Austin Martin Bayshore Headshot submitted 03022017

Austin Martin has been named the new general manager of Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

Martin was previously a retail property manager for several malls owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

“Austin’s depth of knowledge and strategic approach to property management makes him the perfect choice for managing Bayshore Town Center,” said Andrea Olshan, CEO of Olshan Properties. “Austin’s fresh perspective and terrific insights have driven him to success in the business, and we know that he will play a pivotal role in the continued success of our award-winning center.”

“I am thrilled to return to my Midwestern roots by joining the team at Bayshore Town Center, one of the region’s premier mixed-use  destinations,” said Martin, a graduate of Quincy University in Illinois. “I look forward to driving the long-term growth of Bayshore Town Center, and using my expertise to widen its competitive edge in the Glendale market.”

Columbus, Ohio-based Olshan Properties, the owner of Bayshore Town Center, announced today that it has named Austin R. Martin the new general manager of the Glendale shopping center.

Austin Martin Bayshore Headshot submitted 03022017

Austin Martin has been named the new general manager of Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

Martin was previously a retail property manager for several malls owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

“Austin’s depth of knowledge and strategic approach to property management makes him the perfect choice for managing Bayshore Town Center,” said Andrea Olshan, CEO of Olshan Properties. “Austin’s fresh perspective and terrific insights have driven him to success in the business, and we know that he will play a pivotal role in the continued success of our award-winning center.”

“I am thrilled to return to my Midwestern roots by joining the team at Bayshore Town Center, one of the region’s premier mixed-use  destinations,” said Martin, a graduate of Quincy University in Illinois. “I look forward to driving the long-term growth of Bayshore Town Center, and using my expertise to widen its competitive edge in the Glendale market.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am