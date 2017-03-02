New general manager named for Bayshore Town Center

Columbus, Ohio-based Olshan Properties, the owner of Bayshore Town Center, announced today that it has named Austin R. Martin the new general manager of the Glendale shopping center.

Martin was previously a retail property manager for several malls owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

“Austin’s depth of knowledge and strategic approach to property management makes him the perfect choice for managing Bayshore Town Center,” said Andrea Olshan, CEO of Olshan Properties. “Austin’s fresh perspective and terrific insights have driven him to success in the business, and we know that he will play a pivotal role in the continued success of our award-winning center.”

“I am thrilled to return to my Midwestern roots by joining the team at Bayshore Town Center, one of the region’s premier mixed-use destinations,” said Martin, a graduate of Quincy University in Illinois. “I look forward to driving the long-term growth of Bayshore Town Center, and using my expertise to widen its competitive edge in the Glendale market.”