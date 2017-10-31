New Fifth Street parking structure opens to the public on Nov. 1

Standing at six stories tall with 1,250 parking spaces, the Bucks’ 5th Street Parking Structure in downtown Milwaukee will be open to the public tomorrow after over a year of construction.

The structure is located on the east side of 6th Street, directly across from the 55,000-square-foot Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center– the Bucks training facility that opened in August.

A giant LED screen, recently installed on the structure’s northwest corner displaying Bucks and arena information, directly faces the I-43 exit ramp on McKinley Ave.

In addition to the parking spaces, the City of Milwaukee-owned parking structure has 10,000 square feet of retail space along Juneau Avenue and 11,000 square feet of office space along McKinley Avenue.

The structure is just north of the Bucks arena, slated to open in fall 2018. A skywalk will cross Juneau Avenue to attach the two buildings– connecting the arena’s north side with the garage’s third floor, leading to the arena’s main level.