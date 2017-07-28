A Miami Beach, Florida-based real estate investment firm purchased a Walmart anchored shopping center in New Berlin for $4.6 million, according to state records.

The 8.8 acre property at 15333 W. National Ave., was sold to LNR Property LLC from an affiliate of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart.

The property is located along West National Avenue and South Moorland Road, next to the Moorland Square Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Pick ‘n Save.

It is assessed by Waukesha County for $5.5 million.