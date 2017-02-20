Neumann Developments proposing 83-unit condo project in Hartland

Village administrator says project faces several hurdles

by

February 20, 2017, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/neumann-developments-proposing-83-unit-condo-project-in-hartland/

Neumann Developments is asking the village of Hartland to annex a 40-acre property in the Town of Merton to develop the farmland into an 83-unit condominium project.

Site plan for proposed condominium project in Hartland.

Site plan for proposed condominium project in Hartland.

The project would include nine single family units and 74 duplex condominium buildings,  adding a housing option to the Lake Country area that is not currently available, according to the Pewaukee-based developer.

The project faces several hurdles; however, according to Hartland village administrator David Cox.

The land, known as North 40, has been eyed by residential developers in the past, including Korndoerfer Homes, which wanted to build a single family residential development at the site last summer. The project was denied by the village board because it was too dense, Cox said.

Neumann’s proposal calls for a density of 1.71 units per acre. The village’s comprehensive plan has a maximum of 1.33 units per acre, which means if the Neumann project moves forward, the village board would have to amend the plan.

One of the issues with the North 40 site is it includes 13 acres of protected natural resources in the northwest quadrant that cannot be developed.

“That was the issue with the (Korndoerfer) proposal. It caused it to feel very dense, whether it was or not, because everything had to be pushed to the other three-fourths of the property,” Cox said.  “It’s a very challenging site.”

Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann Developments, Inc., a subsidiary of Neumann Companies, said given the shape of the parcel, it makes sense to develop condominiums at the site. The woods and environmental factors provide a great amenity for the community to share, DeCleene said.

“We’re excited about the combination of duplex and single-family condominiums, it provides options that don’t currently exist for people who live in Hartland and are looking for less space but want to maintain a beautiful housing unit,” DeCleene said.

Only one condominium unit is currently listed for sale through MLS in Hartland, DeCleene said. Neumann Companies will begin exploring more condominium projects in other communities, but DeCleene would not comment on where.

Cox said he likes the idea of condos for the village.

“I think there is a true benefit to this housing type,” Cox said. “I don’t know if here is the right place.”

The village’s plan commission will review the concept plan tonight.

