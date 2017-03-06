John and Anne Nehring closed the Sendik’s on Oakland Avenue store in Shorewood on Saturday. The store had been operating for 90 years.

In a statement posted on their website, the Nehrings said the decision to close was due to a decline in support of the small, family-run store and circumstances beyond their control.

“It is with very heavy hearts that after 90 years (19 under our ownership), that we must close the doors,” the website says. “We thank all of our great customers and loyal friends who we love so much for your continuous support throughout the years. You have become family.”

The Nehrings also own G. Groppi Food Market in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, Nehring’s Family Market at the Milwaukee Public Market and V. Richard’s in Brookfield.