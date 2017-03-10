Napleton purchases third Safro dealership

Illinois company purchased Brookfield properties, including two Safro dealerships earlier this week

by

March 10, 2017, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/napleton-purchases-third-safro-dealership/

An affiliate of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Ed Napleton Automotive Group purchased a third Safro Automotive Group dealership this week for $9.3 million, this one is in Glendale.

car dealership shutterstock_352043486

The Lexus North Shore dealership, 1515 W. Silver Spring Dr., was sold by S& T North Shore LLC, which is registered to Jeanne Safro, dealer principal for Safro Automotive Group.

Earlier this week, Ed Napleton Automotive Group, which operates more than 80 dealerships in four states, purchased four properties in Brookfield from the Safro family including two dealerships, for a total of $33.8 million.

In February, Gina Safro, director of marketing for Safro Automotive Group, posted on LinkedIn, that Napleton would become the new owners of the dealerships.

Safro Automotive was founded in 1962 by Jack Safro as a used car dealership in Pewaukee.

An affiliate of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Ed Napleton Automotive Group purchased a third Safro Automotive Group dealership this week for $9.3 million, this one is in Glendale.

car dealership shutterstock_352043486

The Lexus North Shore dealership, 1515 W. Silver Spring Dr., was sold by S& T North Shore LLC, which is registered to Jeanne Safro, dealer principal for Safro Automotive Group.

Earlier this week, Ed Napleton Automotive Group, which operates more than 80 dealerships in four states, purchased four properties in Brookfield from the Safro family including two dealerships, for a total of $33.8 million.

In February, Gina Safro, director of marketing for Safro Automotive Group, posted on LinkedIn, that Napleton would become the new owners of the dealerships.

Safro Automotive was founded in 1962 by Jack Safro as a used car dealership in Pewaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am