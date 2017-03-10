Napleton purchases third Safro dealership

An affiliate of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Ed Napleton Automotive Group purchased a third Safro Automotive Group dealership this week for $9.3 million, this one is in Glendale.

The Lexus North Shore dealership, 1515 W. Silver Spring Dr., was sold by S& T North Shore LLC, which is registered to Jeanne Safro, dealer principal for Safro Automotive Group.

Earlier this week, Ed Napleton Automotive Group, which operates more than 80 dealerships in four states, purchased four properties in Brookfield from the Safro family including two dealerships, for a total of $33.8 million.

In February, Gina Safro, director of marketing for Safro Automotive Group, posted on LinkedIn, that Napleton would become the new owners of the dealerships.

Safro Automotive was founded in 1962 by Jack Safro as a used car dealership in Pewaukee.