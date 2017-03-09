Napleton buys four Brookfield properties, including two Safro dealerships

Real estate deals total $33.8 million

by

March 09, 2017, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/napleton-buys-four-brookfield-properties-including-two-safro-dealerships/

An affiliate of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Ed Napleton Automotive Group, a third-generation car dealership operator with more than 80 stores in four states, has purchased four properties in Brookfield, including two Safro Automotive Group dealerships, for a total of $33.8 million, according to state records.

The properties were sold by JR Safro T Properties LLC, JRS Holding Inc. and S&T North Shore LLC, according to state records. John O. Safro is the agent for JR Safro T Properties and Jeanne Safro, dealer principal for Safro Automotive Group, is the agent for JRS Holdings and S&T North Shore.

car dealership shutterstock_352043486

Ed Napleton Automotive Group has been in talks to purchase three dealerships from Brookfield-based Safro Automotive Group. According to state records, the real estate transaction for two of those deals have closed.

Ed Napleton Automotive Group purchased the Toyota of Brookfield property, at 20655 W. Capitol Drive, for $21.6 million and the Lexus of Brookfield property, at 20001 W. Bluemound Road, for $6.44 million. The properties are assessed for $12.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

The company also purchased a 9.6 acre parcel of land (map below) near the Safro Toyota dealership, at 21220 Gumina Road, for $903,400. That parcel is assessed at $406,900.

A 23,000-square-foot industrial building on 5.35 acres at 19455 Janacek Court in the Town of Brookfield was also purchased by Ed Napleton Automotive Group. The property is assessed at $1.7 million.

Bruce Etheridge, chief operating officer at Napleton Dealership Group who is listed on the transactions, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In February, Gina Safro, director of marketing for Safro Automotive Group, posted on LinkedIn, that Napleton would become the new owners of two stores in Brookfield and the Lexus dealership at 1433 W. Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

Safro could not immediately be reached for comment.

Safro Automotive was founded in 1962 by Jack Safro as a used car dealership in Pewaukee. The Toyota dealership opened in 1967 and the Lexus Glendale dealership opened in 2001.

An affiliate of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Ed Napleton Automotive Group, a third-generation car dealership operator with more than 80 stores in four states, has purchased four properties in Brookfield, including two Safro Automotive Group dealerships, for a total of $33.8 million, according to state records.

The properties were sold by JR Safro T Properties LLC, JRS Holding Inc. and S&T North Shore LLC, according to state records. John O. Safro is the agent for JR Safro T Properties and Jeanne Safro, dealer principal for Safro Automotive Group, is the agent for JRS Holdings and S&T North Shore.

car dealership shutterstock_352043486

Ed Napleton Automotive Group has been in talks to purchase three dealerships from Brookfield-based Safro Automotive Group. According to state records, the real estate transaction for two of those deals have closed.

Ed Napleton Automotive Group purchased the Toyota of Brookfield property, at 20655 W. Capitol Drive, for $21.6 million and the Lexus of Brookfield property, at 20001 W. Bluemound Road, for $6.44 million. The properties are assessed for $12.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

The company also purchased a 9.6 acre parcel of land (map below) near the Safro Toyota dealership, at 21220 Gumina Road, for $903,400. That parcel is assessed at $406,900.

A 23,000-square-foot industrial building on 5.35 acres at 19455 Janacek Court in the Town of Brookfield was also purchased by Ed Napleton Automotive Group. The property is assessed at $1.7 million.

Bruce Etheridge, chief operating officer at Napleton Dealership Group who is listed on the transactions, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In February, Gina Safro, director of marketing for Safro Automotive Group, posted on LinkedIn, that Napleton would become the new owners of two stores in Brookfield and the Lexus dealership at 1433 W. Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

Safro could not immediately be reached for comment.

Safro Automotive was founded in 1962 by Jack Safro as a used car dealership in Pewaukee. The Toyota dealership opened in 1967 and the Lexus Glendale dealership opened in 2001.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm