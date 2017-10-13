Mukwonago retail development moving forward at Highway 83

Anderson Commercial Group has purchased 6.5 acres from village for project

by

October 13, 2017, 1:57 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mukwonago-retail-development-moving-forward-at-highway-83/

An affiliate of Greenfield-based Anderson Commercial Group has purchased 6.5 acres of vacant land from the Village of Mukwonago for future development.

The site is at the intersection of Highway 83 and the newly built Chapman Farms Boulevard, across from Kwik Trip on the north side of the village.

The village sold the site to ACG Development #1 LLC for $750,000, according to state records.

Anderson Commercial Group has been working with the village for about two years to market key sites in the village, this being one of them.

An unnamed development group is planning a retail development on 16 acres at the intersection. The Chapman family owns the remaining 10 adjacent acres.

Steve Anderson, president and chief executive officer of Anderson Commercial Group, said the 6.5-acre site has been divided into four parcels.

Two of the parcels are under contract to be sold to an undisclosed buyer and will be redeveloped, Anderson said. He would not specify the use for the development.

The other two parcels will be retained by Anderson and redeveloped for multi-tenant retail space.

An affiliate of Greenfield-based Anderson Commercial Group has purchased 6.5 acres of vacant land from the Village of Mukwonago for future development.

The site is at the intersection of Highway 83 and the newly built Chapman Farms Boulevard, across from Kwik Trip on the north side of the village.

The village sold the site to ACG Development #1 LLC for $750,000, according to state records.

Anderson Commercial Group has been working with the village for about two years to market key sites in the village, this being one of them.

An unnamed development group is planning a retail development on 16 acres at the intersection. The Chapman family owns the remaining 10 adjacent acres.

Steve Anderson, president and chief executive officer of Anderson Commercial Group, said the 6.5-acre site has been divided into four parcels.

Two of the parcels are under contract to be sold to an undisclosed buyer and will be redeveloped, Anderson said. He would not specify the use for the development.

The other two parcels will be retained by Anderson and redeveloped for multi-tenant retail space.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Cyber Security for Small Businesses: BBB WI Presentation
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

10/19/20175:00 pm-6:00 pm