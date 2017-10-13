Mukwonago retail development moving forward at Highway 83

An affiliate of Greenfield-based Anderson Commercial Group has purchased 6.5 acres of vacant land from the Village of Mukwonago for future development.

The site is at the intersection of Highway 83 and the newly built Chapman Farms Boulevard, across from Kwik Trip on the north side of the village.

The village sold the site to ACG Development #1 LLC for $750,000, according to state records.

Anderson Commercial Group has been working with the village for about two years to market key sites in the village, this being one of them.

An unnamed development group is planning a retail development on 16 acres at the intersection. The Chapman family owns the remaining 10 adjacent acres.

Steve Anderson, president and chief executive officer of Anderson Commercial Group, said the 6.5-acre site has been divided into four parcels.

Two of the parcels are under contract to be sold to an undisclosed buyer and will be redeveloped, Anderson said. He would not specify the use for the development.

The other two parcels will be retained by Anderson and redeveloped for multi-tenant retail space.