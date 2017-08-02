Mukwonago apartment development opening

Brookfield-based developer will finish project by end of year



August 02, 2017, 12:01 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mukwonago-apartment-development-opening/

Brookfield-based PRE/3 Real Estate Management has completed the first of six buildings for its new housing development in the Village of Mukwonago with the rest of the units expected to be complete this year.

The project, known as Phantom Woods Estates includes 68 townhome-style apartments located at 540-580 Phantom Woods Road.

Building one opened in June.

The development features private entrances, attached garages and private patios or balconies in two-bedroom, two-bathroom units ranging in price from $1,250 to $1,295 per month.

The first building opened June 1 and the second will open Aug. 15.

The new housing development comes at a time when Mukwonago officials are trying to attract more commercial development to the village.

“This beautiful, new housing development is a reflection of the growth and vibrancy we’re experiencing in Mukwonago,” said Fred Winchowky, Village of Mukwonago President. “Phantom Woods Estates provides high-quality, modern housing for our residents, which is vitally important to our growing community.”

