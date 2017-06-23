Movie theater planned for The Corners of Brookfield

Theater tenant not chosen to operate nine-screen cinema

June 23, 2017, 3:23 PM

As The Corners of Brookfield continues to open stores and restaurants, another possible attraction has come forward to draw people to the massive mixed-use development in the Town of Brookfield.

A proposal for a nine-screen movie theater is on the town’s plan commission agenda. The group meets Monday to discuss the project, which is calling for a 38-foot vertical addition at the development.

The Corners had a steady stream of traffic opening weekend.

Town Administrator Tom Hagie said the plans are very conceptual at this time, but added an entertainment aspect to The Corners would be good.

“So far what they have done has attracted quite a lot of people, so we’ll leave it up to them what type of entertainment they feel best serves the development,” Hagie said.

Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations for IM Property Investments LLC, the company that is partnering with Bradford Real Estate to develop The Corners of Brookfield, said a theater tenant is not yet committed to the project.

“Like many shopping and lifestyle centers today, we have been approached by a number of theater operators expressing interest in our development, which is a testament to the location,” Gould said in a written statement. “At this time, we are exploring how we may best accommodate a theater tenant that would provide another exciting entertainment option at The Corners.”

If a movie theater is built at The Corners, it will be a homecoming of sorts for that type of use at the site.

The property was once the home of a Marcus cinema, an Applebee’s restaurant and a Menard’s store, which were all torn down to make way for the $200 million development on a 19-acre site bounded by West Bluemound Road, North Barker Road and Interstate 94.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. unveiled plans for The Corners in 2011 but sold its portion of the development in March 2015. The project is currently owned by Chicago-based Brookfield Corners LLC, the joint venture formed to build The Corners development.

The Corners opened its first eight stores, including the state’s first Von Maur department store, in April. Since then, additional stores have continued to open including Sendik’s. L.L. Bean will open its first Wisconsin store on June 30.

The Mandel Group is building 244 luxury apartments at the development with the first apartments expected to be complete this summer.

