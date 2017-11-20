Mount Pleasant land slated for 80-unit apartment development

Blue Ribbon Management chooses site based on growing workforce

November 20, 2017, 1:51 PM

Blue Ribbon Management LLC is proposing an 80-unit apartment complex at the northeast corner of Highways H and 20 in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The Milwaukee-based company, which has done work in The Pabst brewery complex near downtown Milwaukee, believes the market-rate multifamily project will provide the growing area of Racine County with much needed housing.

The 3.4-acre site is within walking distance from the Sturtevant Amtrak station. It is also located about eight miles from where Foxconn plans to build its $10 billion facility. The manufacturer has chosen a site just east of Interstate 94 between Braun Road and Highway KR.

The village plan commission will review Blue Ribbon Management’s rezone request for the vacant land on Wednesday.

The apartment complex would consist of a 150,000-squre-foot, five-story building.

Shared amenity spaces include a fitness center, swimming pool and party room. There are no plans for retail or another type of mixed use.

“First and foremost, there is a projected growth in the Mount Pleasant workforce,” Michael Kelly executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Management said in documents submitted to the village. “Considering the current supply, there is a significant shortage of modern multi-family housing options available. The timeline for construction would put this project just ahead of the curve to help fill the vital need for modern housing.”

 

