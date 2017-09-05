More retail tenants being lined up for Mayfair Collection

HSA Commercial in talks with Chicago restaurant group

by

September 05, 2017, 11:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/more-retail-tenants-being-lined-up-for-mayfair-collection/

Developers of the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa are in talks with a Chicago-based restaurant group to open a full-service restaurant along West Burleigh Street.

The west side of the building will house a restaurant, while the east side has a bar and salon.

The restaurant would located in the western half of a new 18,400-square-foot building currently under construction at the mixed-use project, said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail, leasing and marketing with Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer of the Mayfair Collection.

“They are really excited to take advantage of the unique, round-house style design we are creating,” Schrader said. “We’re hoping to have them signed by the end of the year.”

The eastern side of the building, facing Whole Foods, will have two tenants, a salon, and a bar and entertainment area, Schrader said.

HSA is also in negotiations with tenants for that space.

The new restaurant will join several other restaurants at the Mayfair Collection including Pizza Man, AJ Bombers and Corner Bakery. Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants has managed Osgood’s, ABV Social, Café Grace and Tacqueria El Jefe for the last year, but Bartolotta will end their agreement with Phoenix Hospitality on Nov. 1. The restaurants will remain open.

In June, HSA completed an 8,500-square-foot building just west of the new construction on Burleigh Street. The southern portion of the building will house an AT&T flagship store within the next 60 days, Schrader said.

The northern half of the building will likely be occupied by a smaller, service tenant and a small retailer.

AT&T will have a flagship store here, along with two other retailers.

In March, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. began developing up to 1,050 apartments at the Mayfair Collection. The apartment buildings will also include 50,000 square feet of retail space. Schrader said HSA is in discussions with an anchor that will become the signature retailer for the residential project.

“They will provide a nice bridge between Nordstrom Rack and Whole Foods,” he said.

In addition to The Mayfair Collection, HSA is working on a smaller retail building on the opposite side of the street at the former Schwaab Inc. stamp factory building at 11415 W. Burleigh St.

HSA purchased the property in January 2015, and has redeveloped it into a 32,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building. So far, Verizon Wireless has leased 4,500 square feet in the east corner of the development.

Schrader said he could not talk about other tenants at this point but said there have been a few proposals for medical and service related uses at the site.

Developers of the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa are in talks with a Chicago-based restaurant group to open a full-service restaurant along West Burleigh Street.

The west side of the building will house a restaurant, while the east side has a bar and salon.

The restaurant would located in the western half of a new 18,400-square-foot building currently under construction at the mixed-use project, said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail, leasing and marketing with Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer of the Mayfair Collection.

“They are really excited to take advantage of the unique, round-house style design we are creating,” Schrader said. “We’re hoping to have them signed by the end of the year.”

The eastern side of the building, facing Whole Foods, will have two tenants, a salon, and a bar and entertainment area, Schrader said.

HSA is also in negotiations with tenants for that space.

The new restaurant will join several other restaurants at the Mayfair Collection including Pizza Man, AJ Bombers and Corner Bakery. Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants has managed Osgood’s, ABV Social, Café Grace and Tacqueria El Jefe for the last year, but Bartolotta will end their agreement with Phoenix Hospitality on Nov. 1. The restaurants will remain open.

In June, HSA completed an 8,500-square-foot building just west of the new construction on Burleigh Street. The southern portion of the building will house an AT&T flagship store within the next 60 days, Schrader said.

The northern half of the building will likely be occupied by a smaller, service tenant and a small retailer.

AT&T will have a flagship store here, along with two other retailers.

In March, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. began developing up to 1,050 apartments at the Mayfair Collection. The apartment buildings will also include 50,000 square feet of retail space. Schrader said HSA is in discussions with an anchor that will become the signature retailer for the residential project.

“They will provide a nice bridge between Nordstrom Rack and Whole Foods,” he said.

In addition to The Mayfair Collection, HSA is working on a smaller retail building on the opposite side of the street at the former Schwaab Inc. stamp factory building at 11415 W. Burleigh St.

HSA purchased the property in January 2015, and has redeveloped it into a 32,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building. So far, Verizon Wireless has leased 4,500 square feet in the east corner of the development.

Schrader said he could not talk about other tenants at this point but said there have been a few proposals for medical and service related uses at the site.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm