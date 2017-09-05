More retail tenants being lined up for Mayfair Collection

Developers of the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa are in talks with a Chicago-based restaurant group to open a full-service restaurant along West Burleigh Street.

The restaurant would located in the western half of a new 18,400-square-foot building currently under construction at the mixed-use project, said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail, leasing and marketing with Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer of the Mayfair Collection.

“They are really excited to take advantage of the unique, round-house style design we are creating,” Schrader said. “We’re hoping to have them signed by the end of the year.”

The eastern side of the building, facing Whole Foods, will have two tenants, a salon, and a bar and entertainment area, Schrader said.

HSA is also in negotiations with tenants for that space.

The new restaurant will join several other restaurants at the Mayfair Collection including Pizza Man, AJ Bombers and Corner Bakery. Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants has managed Osgood’s, ABV Social, Café Grace and Tacqueria El Jefe for the last year, but Bartolotta will end their agreement with Phoenix Hospitality on Nov. 1. The restaurants will remain open.

In June, HSA completed an 8,500-square-foot building just west of the new construction on Burleigh Street. The southern portion of the building will house an AT&T flagship store within the next 60 days, Schrader said.

The northern half of the building will likely be occupied by a smaller, service tenant and a small retailer.

In March, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. began developing up to 1,050 apartments at the Mayfair Collection. The apartment buildings will also include 50,000 square feet of retail space. Schrader said HSA is in discussions with an anchor that will become the signature retailer for the residential project.

“They will provide a nice bridge between Nordstrom Rack and Whole Foods,” he said.

In addition to The Mayfair Collection, HSA is working on a smaller retail building on the opposite side of the street at the former Schwaab Inc. stamp factory building at 11415 W. Burleigh St.

HSA purchased the property in January 2015, and has redeveloped it into a 32,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building. So far, Verizon Wireless has leased 4,500 square feet in the east corner of the development.

Schrader said he could not talk about other tenants at this point but said there have been a few proposals for medical and service related uses at the site.