More retail, restaurants planned for Drexel Town Square

Three-building, multi-tenant development planned along Howell Avenue

October 23, 2017, 12:30 PM

More retail and restaurants are in the works for the Drexel Town Square development in Oak Creek.

Developers have submitted plans to the city for a three-building, multi-tenant development at 120 W. Town Square Way for a new retail and restaurant space.

The project, which is located between Chick-fil-A and PetSmart, would include optical, jewelry, small electronic and fast casual dining, according to plans submitted to the city. No formal tenant names have been announced.

Milwaukee-based One West Drexel, LLC owns the 2.1 acre parcel. The group is working with Shorewood-based Sto Architecture, LLC.

According to the plan submitted to the city, building one will have space for a 2,559-square-foot tenant. It will share a patio with building two, which will house two tenants, a 4,400-square-foot user and a 2,500-square-foot tenant.

Building three will share a patio with building two. It will also house a 2,750-square-foot tenant and a 3,000-square-foot tenant.

The city’s plan commission will vote on site and building plans Tuesday.

Drexel Town Square is an 85-acre, mixed-use project by a team of developers, led by Wispark LLC, at the former Delphi plant site southwest of Drexel and Howell avenues. The project includes a 192,000-square-foot Meijer store, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, several restaurants, more than 500 upscale apartments, a mixed-use Main Street, a town square park and a new city hall and library.

