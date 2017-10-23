More retail, restaurants planned for Drexel Town Square

More retail and restaurants are in the works for the Drexel Town Square development in Oak Creek.

Developers have submitted plans to the city for a three-building, multi-tenant development at 120 W. Town Square Way for a new retail and restaurant space.

The project, which is located between Chick-fil-A and PetSmart, would include optical, jewelry, small electronic and fast casual dining, according to plans submitted to the city. No formal tenant names have been announced.

Milwaukee-based One West Drexel, LLC owns the 2.1 acre parcel. The group is working with Shorewood-based Sto Architecture, LLC.

According to the plan submitted to the city, building one will have space for a 2,559-square-foot tenant. It will share a patio with building two, which will house two tenants, a 4,400-square-foot user and a 2,500-square-foot tenant.

Building three will share a patio with building two. It will also house a 2,750-square-foot tenant and a 3,000-square-foot tenant.

The city’s plan commission will vote on site and building plans Tuesday.

Drexel Town Square is an 85-acre, mixed-use project by a team of developers, led by Wispark LLC, at the former Delphi plant site southwest of Drexel and Howell avenues. The project includes a 192,000-square-foot Meijer store, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, several restaurants, more than 500 upscale apartments, a mixed-use Main Street, a town square park and a new city hall and library.