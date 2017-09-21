MLG Capital will move its HQ to Brennan’s Market space on Bluemound Road

Brennan's Market closing all stores Sept. 30

by

September 21, 2017, 2:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mlg-capital-will-move-its-hq-to-brennans-market-space-on-bluemound-road/

MLG Capital announced today that it plans to move its corporate headquarters from Bishop’s Woods in Brookfield into the Brennan’s Market Building on Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

Rendering of MLG Capital’s new headquarters

The real estate investment and development firm plans to convert the 21,000-square-foot store’s greenhouse into an atrium for employees, the community and investors, according to a press release.

“Transforming a longtime produce market into corporate office space is a perfect reflection of the spirit and innovation that has driven MLG for the past three decades and creates a new home that really sets the tone for the future, makes the most of our fun and family-like culture, and embraces the community where we live and work,” MLG Chairman and co-founder J. Michael Mooney said in a written statement.

Brennan’s Market, which started as a road-side fruit stand in Monroe 75 years ago, announced in July it would close all of its stores Sept. 30.

Mooney said MLG Capital looked at dozens of properties in the area and was drawn to the Brennan’s site for its high ceilings, wood beams and potential for outdoor gathering space.

Approximately 50 employees will work out of the new headquarters. MLG Capital also has 150 additional employees based in Dallas, Texas.

“We knew it was the right place to start our next chapter,” Mooney said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to blend urban amenities like an industrial look and walkability with suburban benefits like plentiful parking and easy freeway access.”

