MLG Capital buys Brennan’s Market building on Bluemound for $3 million

Will move HQ there from Bishops Woods

by

November 03, 2017, 10:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mlg-capital-buys-brennans-market-building-on-bluemound-for-3-million/

An affiliate of Brookfield-based MLG Capital purchased the Brennan’s Market building on Bluemound Road for $3 million, according to state records.

The building has an assessed value of about $2 million, according to Waukesha County records.

In September, MLG Capital announced that it plans to move its headquarters to the Bluemound Road building, leaving its current location in the Bishop’s Woods office park. Approximately 50 employees will work out of the new headquarters.

The MLG Capital affiliate, 19000 HQ LLC, purchased the Brennan’s building from Hartland-based Three B Land Company, according to state records. The agent for Three B Land Company is Tim Culhane, the general manager of Brennan’s Farm Market.

Brennan’s Market, which started as a road-side fruit stand in Monroe 75 years ago, announced in July it would close all of its stores Sept. 30.

An affiliate of Brookfield-based MLG Capital purchased the Brennan’s Market building on Bluemound Road for $3 million, according to state records.

The building has an assessed value of about $2 million, according to Waukesha County records.

In September, MLG Capital announced that it plans to move its headquarters to the Bluemound Road building, leaving its current location in the Bishop’s Woods office park. Approximately 50 employees will work out of the new headquarters.

The MLG Capital affiliate, 19000 HQ LLC, purchased the Brennan’s building from Hartland-based Three B Land Company, according to state records. The agent for Three B Land Company is Tim Culhane, the general manager of Brennan’s Farm Market.

Brennan’s Market, which started as a road-side fruit stand in Monroe 75 years ago, announced in July it would close all of its stores Sept. 30.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am