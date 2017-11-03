MLG Capital buys Brennan’s Market building on Bluemound for $3 million

An affiliate of Brookfield-based MLG Capital purchased the Brennan’s Market building on Bluemound Road for $3 million, according to state records.

The building has an assessed value of about $2 million, according to Waukesha County records.

In September, MLG Capital announced that it plans to move its headquarters to the Bluemound Road building, leaving its current location in the Bishop’s Woods office park. Approximately 50 employees will work out of the new headquarters.

The MLG Capital affiliate, 19000 HQ LLC, purchased the Brennan’s building from Hartland-based Three B Land Company, according to state records. The agent for Three B Land Company is Tim Culhane, the general manager of Brennan’s Farm Market.

Brennan’s Market, which started as a road-side fruit stand in Monroe 75 years ago, announced in July it would close all of its stores Sept. 30.