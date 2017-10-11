Mixed-use development planned on vacant Brady Street corner

Milwaukee developer responded to city RFP for project

by

October 11, 2017, 11:53 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mixed-use-development-planned-on-vacant-brady-street-corner/

Milwaukee developer Scott Genke, is planning a mixed-use building on a vacant corner lot at Marshall and Brady streets on the city’s East Side.

Genke, of SG Property Management LLC, responded to a request for proposal from the city to develop the 3,480-square-foot lot, which is situated between a four-story residential building on Marshall Street and the former Pecoraro’s Food Market on Brady.

The RFP called for a mixed-use, one- to two-story residential and commercial building at 1697 N. Marshall St. The city’s asking price for the lot is $105,000.

Genke is planning to have 1,500 square feet of retail on the first floor and three, 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom market rate apartments on the second floor.

Each unit will have private access to a green roof, he said.

Genke would like to lease the first floor retail space to a Midwestern coffee roaster.

He has submitted his application to the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. If he receives all of the necessary approvals, Genke would like to begin construction in spring.

In a letter submitted to the commission, Genke describes the building as a two-story brie volume with a small, wood-clad roof pavilion set back from the street.

Genke’s recent project was renovating the 1929 King Building on South Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View into 14 apartments.

