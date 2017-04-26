Mixed-use development planned at former Hamburger Mary’s site

A $21 million mixed-use development is planned at the former Hamburger Mary’s restaurant site at the corner of Kinnickinnic Avenue and Bay Street in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

The project is being proposed by Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises, and includes 144 apartments and up to 15,000 square feet of retail space, parking and other amenity space, according to a zoning change application submitted to the city.

The project includes the former Hamburger Mary site at 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., a portion of 353 E. Bay St. and 310-312, 316-320 E. Archer St., according to the plans submitted to the city.

The development would join a growing number of multifamily apartment projects in the Bay View neighborhood. The Stitchweld Apartments project, at 2141 S. Robinson Ave., has nearly 300 units and Vue, which is under construction at 2200 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., will have 69 units.

Tim Gokhman, director at New Land Enterprises, called the location one of the coolest areas in Bay View.

“It is the northern gateway to the neighborhood,” Gokhman said. “It is super dynamic with high visibility and I think we’ll have an opportunity for some awesome retail on the first floor.”

Gokhman said while the plans filed with the city call for 144 apartments, he is still in the preliminary planning stages and doesn’t know what the final unit count will be, or how parking will be addressed.

“I think generally speaking, I’ve done a very good job of addressing parking concerns at my other apartment developments and I don’t foresee a problem here,” Gokhman said.

Gokhman said he would love to tap into the food choices already available on Kinnickinnic and the other interesting local operators to bring additional flavor to the street.

“I think there is a lot of demand on KK,” he said.

Korb and Associates, of Milwaukee, is the architectural firm designing the project.

Alderman Tony Zielinski, who represents Bay View, hinted that there are plans for the location Wednesday on his Facebook page.

“Plans seem imminent for a mixed use development proposal at the old Hamburger Mary’s location,” Zielinski said. “The first floor would be retail and the upper floors would be housing. We should be ready for a community meeting in about a month or so.”

Zielinski did not return emails or phone calls seeking comment.

The Hamburger Mary’s property is owned by Phoenix Investors. Frank Crivello, executive vice president of Phoenix Investors, did not return emails.

Hamburger Mary’s moved to Walker’s Point last summer after five years in Bay View.