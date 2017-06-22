Mixed-use development at former Hamburger Mary’s site moving forward

Plans for a six-story mixed-use development at the former Hamburger Mary’s restaurant site in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood heads to the city’s plan commission on Monday.

The $21 million, 183,450-square-foot project, which would be located at the corner of Kinnickinnic Avenue and Bay Street, is being developed by Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises.

Korb and Associates, of Milwaukee, is the architectural firm designing the project.

The project includes 144 market rate apartments and approximately 14,500 square feet of first-floor retail space.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Another 4,000 square feet of space on the ground floor will be reserved for residential amenities, according to plans submitted to the city. The remainder of the first floor and the second floor will be used for 187 stalls of parking.

Floors three through six will be for the one- and two-bedroom apartments. The third floor includes a large, outdoor amenity deck. Balconies on floors four through six overlook the deck.

One-bedroom units will range in size from 540 to 900 square feet, while the two-bedroom apartments will range in size from 1,050 to 1,200 square feet.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee will also consider selling a portion of city-owned property at 353 E. Bay St. to New Land Enterprises for the development for $161,500.

The project at the former Hamburger Mary’s site joins a number of multifamily apartment projects in the Bay View neighborhood, including The Stitchweld Apartments at 2141 S. Robinson Ave., which has nearly 300 units, and Vue, which is under construction at 2200 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and will have 69 units.

The Hamburger Mary’s property at 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. is owned by Phoenix Investors. Hamburger Mary’s moved to Walker’s Point last summer after five years in Bay View.