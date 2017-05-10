Milwaukee-area home sales slip in April

Consistent low inventory is to blame for 4.1 percent drop

by

May 10, 2017, 3:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/milwaukee-area-home-sales-slip-in-april/

Milwaukee-area home sales slipped 4.1 percent in April, which is being directly attributed to the low inventory that has plagued the market since mid-2015.

Home sales were down 4.1 percent in April.

April was one of only five months where home sales were negative since September 2014, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Out of the four-county metropolitan area, Washington County was the only county with positive sales, coming in 5.4 percent ahead of April 2016 with 176 homes sold.

Milwaukee County saw the steepest decline with a 5.4 percent decrease in home sales over April 2016.

Still, the real estate market is performing well from a historical perspective.  The 1,777 sales in the four-county area for April were 10.4 percent ahead of 2015’s level.

Listings for April were down 1.9 percent regionally. Since June of 2015,  there have only been 5 months of positive listing growth and 18 negative, including April, according to the GMAR.

Listings were down 1.9 percent in the four county region, with the sharpest decline in Waukesha County at 15.1 percent. In Milwaukee County, listings were up 2.7 percent, although sales were still down.

The seasonally adjusted inventory level for April was 4.7 months, an increase from March’s 4.4 month level.  A balanced market is six months.

Milwaukee-area home sales slipped 4.1 percent in April, which is being directly attributed to the low inventory that has plagued the market since mid-2015.

Home sales were down 4.1 percent in April.

April was one of only five months where home sales were negative since September 2014, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Out of the four-county metropolitan area, Washington County was the only county with positive sales, coming in 5.4 percent ahead of April 2016 with 176 homes sold.

Milwaukee County saw the steepest decline with a 5.4 percent decrease in home sales over April 2016.

Still, the real estate market is performing well from a historical perspective.  The 1,777 sales in the four-county area for April were 10.4 percent ahead of 2015’s level.

Listings for April were down 1.9 percent regionally. Since June of 2015,  there have only been 5 months of positive listing growth and 18 negative, including April, according to the GMAR.

Listings were down 1.9 percent in the four county region, with the sharpest decline in Waukesha County at 15.1 percent. In Milwaukee County, listings were up 2.7 percent, although sales were still down.

The seasonally adjusted inventory level for April was 4.7 months, an increase from March’s 4.4 month level.  A balanced market is six months.

Milwaukee-area home sales slipped 4.1 percent in April, which is being directly attributed to the low inventory that has plagued the market since mid-2015.

Home sales were down 4.1 percent in April.

April was one of only five months where home sales were negative since September 2014, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Out of the four-county metropolitan area, Washington County was the only county with positive sales, coming in 5.4 percent ahead of April 2016 with 176 homes sold.

Milwaukee County saw the steepest decline with a 5.4 percent decrease in home sales over April 2016.

Still, the real estate market is performing well from a historical perspective.  The 1,777 sales in the four-county area for April were 10.4 percent ahead of 2015’s level.

Listings for April were down 1.9 percent regionally. Since June of 2015,  there have only been 5 months of positive listing growth and 18 negative, including April, according to the GMAR.

Listings were down 1.9 percent in the four county region, with the sharpest decline in Waukesha County at 15.1 percent. In Milwaukee County, listings were up 2.7 percent, although sales were still down.

The seasonally adjusted inventory level for April was 4.7 months, an increase from March’s 4.4 month level.  A balanced market is six months.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm