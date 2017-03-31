Mills Fleet Farm plans to build store in Kenosha

Mills Fleet Farm is planning a second new location is southeastern Wisconsin.

The Brainerd, Minnesota- based company has filed plans with the city of Kenosha to build a 218,600-square-foot location east of Interstate 94 and north of 60th Street. The site is near the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track.

Earlier this month, Mills Fleet Farm announced plans to build a similarly-sized store at I-94 and Highway 67 in the Pabst Farms development in Oconomowoc,

If both of those stores are approved they would be Mills Fleet Farm’s 18th and 19th locations in Wisconsin. Other locations include Germantown and West Bend.

In February 2016, New York-based investment firm KKR acquired Mills Fleet Farm.

The Kenosha Plan Commission will review the proposal April 6.