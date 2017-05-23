Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Pleasant Prairie

Iguana Wana planned for former Cardinal Stritch site

by

May 23, 2017, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mexican-restaurant-and-tequila-bar-to-open-in-pleasant-prairie/

A former Cardinal Stritch University satellite campus in Pleasant Prairie will be the home of a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission approved the site and operational plans for Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar Monday at 9080 76th St.

Restaurant operators Pat and Alicia Patterson are planning to renovate the existing 7,708 square foot building located in a strip mall just off Highway 50, for the restaurant.

Pat Patterson was the original owner of Casa Bonita in Libertyville, Illinois.

Plans submitted to the village for Iguana Wana call for an upscale restaurant with finely- finished, authentic Mexican food. A  1,920-square-foot pergola-covered patio will be constructed on the north side of the building for outdoor dining and parties.

The restaurant is expected to employ about 25 people when it opens in the fall.

A former Cardinal Stritch University satellite campus in Pleasant Prairie will be the home of a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission approved the site and operational plans for Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar Monday at 9080 76th St.

Restaurant operators Pat and Alicia Patterson are planning to renovate the existing 7,708 square foot building located in a strip mall just off Highway 50, for the restaurant.

Pat Patterson was the original owner of Casa Bonita in Libertyville, Illinois.

Plans submitted to the village for Iguana Wana call for an upscale restaurant with finely- finished, authentic Mexican food. A  1,920-square-foot pergola-covered patio will be constructed on the north side of the building for outdoor dining and parties.

The restaurant is expected to employ about 25 people when it opens in the fall.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think will Fiserv decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Distinguished Lecture Series: Rocky Marcoux
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/24/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm