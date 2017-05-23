Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Pleasant Prairie

A former Cardinal Stritch University satellite campus in Pleasant Prairie will be the home of a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission approved the site and operational plans for Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar Monday at 9080 76th St.

Restaurant operators Pat and Alicia Patterson are planning to renovate the existing 7,708 square foot building located in a strip mall just off Highway 50, for the restaurant.

Pat Patterson was the original owner of Casa Bonita in Libertyville, Illinois.

Plans submitted to the village for Iguana Wana call for an upscale restaurant with finely- finished, authentic Mexican food. A 1,920-square-foot pergola-covered patio will be constructed on the north side of the building for outdoor dining and parties.

The restaurant is expected to employ about 25 people when it opens in the fall.