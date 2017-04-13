A Menomonee Falls shopping center anchored by a Piggly Wiggly grocery store will be sold in an online auction next month.

The shopping center to be sold at the auction is Falls Plaza I-II-III, N80W14910-N81W15066 Appleton Ave. The auction does not have a starting bid listed.

The 124,499-square-foot, three building retail center is 81.5 percent occupied. It was built in 1976 and sits on 9.8 acres.

In addition to the 47,912-square-foot Piggly Wiggly, which was remodeled in 2012, there is a vacant junior anchor space totaling 14,870-square-feet.

Smaller tenant spaces range in size from 1,200 to 4,000 square feet and tenants include CosmoProf and Fantastic Sam’s.

The property is owned by Kansas City, Mo.-based Mission Peak Capital. The total assessed value of the three buildings is $6.4 million, according to Waukesha County tax records.

Interested buyers must submit a bid by May 9 at www.ten-x.com.