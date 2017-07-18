Menards planning to purchase vacant Pick ‘n Save store on Brown Deer Road

Menards Inc. is planning to purchase a vacant Pick ‘n Save building on Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee for the possible expansion of an existing store.

The company submitted plans with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to purchase the vacant 60,968-square-foot grocery store building located at 8120 W. Brown Deer Road. The existing Menards store is next door at 8110 W. Brown Deer Road. Both buildings are attached to the former Northridge Mall complex.

Menards doesn’t currently need the extra space, so it will use the property for climate-controlled self-storage units.

Menards operates three similar facilities on three former Menards store buildings in Wisconsin and Iowa.

“The self-storage use will help pay the maintenance and tax bills until Menards is ready to expand the store into the grocery store building and property,” the document submitted to the city said.

The Pick ‘n Save store building was sold last fall to Brown Deer Road Investors LLC, a group of real estate investors, for $4.9 million. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $4.5 million.

Menards has operated the store on Brown Deer Road since 2005. It has been a good store since it opened and is even being expanded right now to add more warehouse space and is being remodeled, according to city documents.

“Menards plans to be in this location for a long time, but in order for us to do that, we need to be able to continuously expand the store,” the document said. “If we were not able to expand, we would be forced to shut down the store and relocate it to a larger piece of ground.”

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the request at its July 27 meeting.