Menards planning to purchase vacant Pick ‘n Save store on Brown Deer Road

Vacant grocery store will be used for self-storage, possible Menards expansion

by

July 18, 2017, 11:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/menards-planning-to-purchase-vacant-pick-n-save-store-on-brown-deer-road/

Menards Inc. is planning to purchase a vacant Pick ‘n Save building on Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee for the possible expansion of an existing store.

Rendering of the proposed Menards project.

The company submitted plans with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to purchase the vacant 60,968-square-foot grocery store building located at 8120 W. Brown Deer Road. The existing Menards store is next door at 8110 W. Brown Deer Road. Both buildings are attached to the former Northridge Mall complex.

Menards doesn’t currently need the extra space, so it will use the property for climate-controlled self-storage units.

Menards operates three similar facilities on three former Menards store buildings in Wisconsin and Iowa.

“The self-storage use will help pay the maintenance and tax bills until Menards is ready to expand the store into the grocery store building and property,” the document submitted to the city said.

The Pick ‘n Save store building was sold last fall to Brown Deer Road Investors LLC, a group of real estate investors, for $4.9 million. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $4.5 million.

Menards has operated the store on Brown Deer Road since 2005. It has been a good store since it opened and is even being expanded right now to add more warehouse space and is being remodeled, according to city documents.

“Menards plans to be in this location for a long time, but in order for us to do that, we need to be able to continuously expand the store,” the document said. “If we were not able to expand, we would be forced to shut down the store and relocate it to a larger piece of ground.”

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the request at its July 27 meeting.

Menards Inc. is planning to purchase a vacant Pick ‘n Save building on Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee for the possible expansion of an existing store.

Rendering of the proposed Menards project.

The company submitted plans with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to purchase the vacant 60,968-square-foot grocery store building located at 8120 W. Brown Deer Road. The existing Menards store is next door at 8110 W. Brown Deer Road. Both buildings are attached to the former Northridge Mall complex.

Menards doesn’t currently need the extra space, so it will use the property for climate-controlled self-storage units.

Menards operates three similar facilities on three former Menards store buildings in Wisconsin and Iowa.

“The self-storage use will help pay the maintenance and tax bills until Menards is ready to expand the store into the grocery store building and property,” the document submitted to the city said.

The Pick ‘n Save store building was sold last fall to Brown Deer Road Investors LLC, a group of real estate investors, for $4.9 million. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $4.5 million.

Menards has operated the store on Brown Deer Road since 2005. It has been a good store since it opened and is even being expanded right now to add more warehouse space and is being remodeled, according to city documents.

“Menards plans to be in this location for a long time, but in order for us to do that, we need to be able to continuously expand the store,” the document said. “If we were not able to expand, we would be forced to shut down the store and relocate it to a larger piece of ground.”

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the request at its July 27 meeting.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm