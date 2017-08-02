Meijer begins construction at Sheboygan mall site

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer is beginning construction on its store at the Memorial Mall Shopping Center in Sheboygan.

The big box retailer purchased the site in 2015, with plans to demolish a section of the mall, located at 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive, to create a new anchor for the shopping center.

Current on-site retailers including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Claire’s, Powers Tire & Auto Service, Shabree Jewelers and C.K. Alterations will remain open during all phases of construction.

“We are looking forward to bringing the Meijer experience to Sheboygan,” Frank Guglielmi, Meijer spokesman said in a written statement. “There is a lot of work to be done and we are currently in the very early phases of site prep, so the earliest a Meijer store will open at the Sheboygan mall will be 2019.”

Meijer opened its first Wisconsin stores in 2015, and now has seven stores in the state. Another Meijer store is slated to open in 2018 near Appleton in Grand Chute.

The Meijer store in Sheboygan will be approximately 150,000 square feet and will include a gas station, and drive-up pharmacy and a garden center.

The store will employ as many as 250 full- and part-time people.