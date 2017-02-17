MC Sports closing all 66 locations including stores in Sheboygan, West Bend

MC Sports, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based sporting goods chain with locations in Sheboygan and West Bend, is closing all 66 of its stores across the Midwest.

Founded in 1946 as Michigan Clothiers, MC Sports was one of the few remaining privately-held sporting goods chains in the country. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Michigan, Grand Rapids.

The company currently operates seven stores in Wisconsin, 24 stores in Michigan, 11 in Ohio, seven in Indiana and eight in Illinois.

The Sheboygan store is located at 3650 County Road A. The store in West Bend is located at 1311 W. Paradise Drive.

“We are witnessing a unique era of consolidation in sporting goods retailing due in part to the rapid growth of ecommerce,” said Michael McGrail, chief executive officer of New York-based Tiger Group said in a statement. “But stabilization is an inevitability; chain-wide store-closure events such as this won’t continue forever in sporting goods.”

Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients.

In May 2016, Sporting goods retailer Sports Authority Inc. announced it would close all of its remaining stores, including stores in Brookfield, Delafield, Greenfield and at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale. The announcement was made two months after the Englewood, Colorado-based retailer filed for bankruptcy.