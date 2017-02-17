MC Sports closing all 66 locations including stores in Sheboygan, West Bend

One of last privately-held sporting goods stores

by

February 17, 2017, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mc-sports-closing-all-66-locations-including-stores-in-sheboygan-west-bend/

MC Sports, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based sporting goods chain with locations in Sheboygan and West Bend,  is closing all 66 of its stores across the Midwest.

MC Sports is closing all of its stores including locations in Sheboygan and West Bend.

MC Sports is closing all of its stores including locations in Sheboygan and West Bend.

Founded in 1946 as Michigan Clothiers, MC Sports was one of the few remaining privately-held sporting goods chains in the country. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Michigan, Grand Rapids.

The company currently operates seven stores in Wisconsin, 24 stores in Michigan, 11 in Ohio, seven in Indiana and eight in Illinois.

The Sheboygan store is located at 3650 County Road A. The store in West Bend is located at 1311 W. Paradise Drive.

“We are witnessing a unique era of consolidation in sporting goods retailing due in part to the rapid growth of ecommerce,” said Michael McGrail, chief executive officer of New York-based Tiger Group said in a statement. “But stabilization is an inevitability; chain-wide store-closure events such as this won’t continue forever in sporting goods.”

Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients.

In May 2016, Sporting goods retailer Sports Authority Inc. announced it would close all of its remaining stores, including stores in Brookfield, Delafield, Greenfield and at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale. The announcement was made two months after the  Englewood, Colorado-based retailer filed for bankruptcy.

MC Sports, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based sporting goods chain with locations in Sheboygan and West Bend,  is closing all 66 of its stores across the Midwest.

MC Sports is closing all of its stores including locations in Sheboygan and West Bend.

MC Sports is closing all of its stores including locations in Sheboygan and West Bend.

Founded in 1946 as Michigan Clothiers, MC Sports was one of the few remaining privately-held sporting goods chains in the country. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Michigan, Grand Rapids.

The company currently operates seven stores in Wisconsin, 24 stores in Michigan, 11 in Ohio, seven in Indiana and eight in Illinois.

The Sheboygan store is located at 3650 County Road A. The store in West Bend is located at 1311 W. Paradise Drive.

“We are witnessing a unique era of consolidation in sporting goods retailing due in part to the rapid growth of ecommerce,” said Michael McGrail, chief executive officer of New York-based Tiger Group said in a statement. “But stabilization is an inevitability; chain-wide store-closure events such as this won’t continue forever in sporting goods.”

Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients.

In May 2016, Sporting goods retailer Sports Authority Inc. announced it would close all of its remaining stores, including stores in Brookfield, Delafield, Greenfield and at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale. The announcement was made two months after the  Englewood, Colorado-based retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm