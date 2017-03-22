Mayfair Collection apartment development moves forward

Fiduciary purchases 4-acre site north of hotel for phase one of project

by

March 22, 2017, 12:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mayfair-collection-apartment-development-moves-forward/

Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc., purchased just under 4 acres of land on the north side of the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa to begin phase one of a residential development that is slated to eventually include up to 1,050 luxury apartments.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is beginning phase one of the apartment development at the Mayfair Collection

The Mayfair Collection

FRED-Synergy LLC, which is registered to Brett Miller, President & CEO, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. bought the parcel from HSA Commercial Real Estate, the Chicago-based developer of the Mayfair Collection, for $3.2 million, according to state records.

The property, at 11220 and 11240 District Drive, is located just north of the Bartalotta restaurants at the Mayfair Collection, and the 140-room Hilton Homewood Suites hotel that is currently under construction.

It will be the site for the first phase of the residential development and will include 270 apartments with ground level retail space, said Karl Schreiber, building and safety manager for the city of Wauwatosa.

Miller could not immediately be reached for comment.

Long-term plans call for Fiduciary to develop more than 1,000 apartments at the Mayfair Collection over the next decade. So far, the city has approved the first 270, Schreiber said.

Construction on the apartments was originally expected to begin in spring 2015 with tenant occupancy projected for early 2016. The city now expects work to begin soon, Schreiber said.

The Mayfair Collection is a mixed-use development, with 400,000 square feet of retail space, at Highway 45 and Burleigh Street. The first phase includes Nordstrom Rack, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5Th. Phase two is anchored by Whole Foods.

Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc., purchased just under 4 acres of land on the north side of the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa to begin phase one of a residential development that is slated to eventually include up to 1,050 luxury apartments.

Fiduciary Real Estate Development is beginning phase one of the apartment development at the Mayfair Collection

The Mayfair Collection

FRED-Synergy LLC, which is registered to Brett Miller, President & CEO, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. bought the parcel from HSA Commercial Real Estate, the Chicago-based developer of the Mayfair Collection, for $3.2 million, according to state records.

The property, at 11220 and 11240 District Drive, is located just north of the Bartalotta restaurants at the Mayfair Collection, and the 140-room Hilton Homewood Suites hotel that is currently under construction.

It will be the site for the first phase of the residential development and will include 270 apartments with ground level retail space, said Karl Schreiber, building and safety manager for the city of Wauwatosa.

Miller could not immediately be reached for comment.

Long-term plans call for Fiduciary to develop more than 1,000 apartments at the Mayfair Collection over the next decade. So far, the city has approved the first 270, Schreiber said.

Construction on the apartments was originally expected to begin in spring 2015 with tenant occupancy projected for early 2016. The city now expects work to begin soon, Schreiber said.

The Mayfair Collection is a mixed-use development, with 400,000 square feet of retail space, at Highway 45 and Burleigh Street. The first phase includes Nordstrom Rack, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5Th. Phase two is anchored by Whole Foods.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am