Mayfair Collection apartment development moves forward

Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc., purchased just under 4 acres of land on the north side of the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa to begin phase one of a residential development that is slated to eventually include up to 1,050 luxury apartments.

FRED-Synergy LLC, which is registered to Brett Miller, President & CEO, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. bought the parcel from HSA Commercial Real Estate, the Chicago-based developer of the Mayfair Collection, for $3.2 million, according to state records.

The property, at 11220 and 11240 District Drive, is located just north of the Bartalotta restaurants at the Mayfair Collection, and the 140-room Hilton Homewood Suites hotel that is currently under construction.

It will be the site for the first phase of the residential development and will include 270 apartments with ground level retail space, said Karl Schreiber, building and safety manager for the city of Wauwatosa.

Miller could not immediately be reached for comment.

Long-term plans call for Fiduciary to develop more than 1,000 apartments at the Mayfair Collection over the next decade. So far, the city has approved the first 270, Schreiber said.

Construction on the apartments was originally expected to begin in spring 2015 with tenant occupancy projected for early 2016. The city now expects work to begin soon, Schreiber said.

The Mayfair Collection is a mixed-use development, with 400,000 square feet of retail space, at Highway 45 and Burleigh Street. The first phase includes Nordstrom Rack, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5Th. Phase two is anchored by Whole Foods.