Mallory Properties affiliate buys MMSD property in Menomonee Valley

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District sold a 23,940-square-foot building on 1.5 acres in the Menomonee Valley to a local real estate firm.

FFN Holdings LLC, which is registered to Frank Giuffre, president of Milwaukee’s Mallory Properties and Giuffre Bros. Cranes Inc., purchased the parcel located at 199 N. 25th St. from MMSD for $1.22 million, according to state records.

The property is located along the Menomonee River, near Canal Street.

It includes a 13,520-square-foot industrial building, 4,720-square-foot office building and an additional 5,7000 square feet of mezzanine space.

Giuffre and his brother, Dominic, own Mallory Properties, which specializes in buying distressed commercial and industrial buildings and transforming them into marketable properties.

Frank Giuffre could not immediately be reached for comment.