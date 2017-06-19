Main Street building in Racine sold for $4.5 million

96-year-old building sold to New York investment firm

by

June 19, 2017, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/main-street-building-in-racine-sold-for-4-5-million/

A three-story building on Main Street in Racine has sold to a New York investor for $4.5 million, according to state records.

413 Main St.

The 128,000-square-foot brick building, located at 413 Main St., has retail space on the first floor and two stories of apartments above. It was built in 1921.

The property was sold by Chicago-based Arcade Partners LLC to Harmony Housing LLC, of New York, New York, which is registered to Greystone & Company Inc.

The first floor of the building is vacant and has been for at least two years.

The Downtown Racine Corporation was previously located there, but moved to 425 Main St. about five years ago. An insurance company was located at 413 Main St., but moved out about two years ago, according to Downtown Racine Corp.

The property was last sold for $4 million in 2014. It has an assessed value of $3.6 million.

A three-story building on Main Street in Racine has sold to a New York investor for $4.5 million, according to state records.

413 Main St.

The 128,000-square-foot brick building, located at 413 Main St., has retail space on the first floor and two stories of apartments above. It was built in 1921.

The property was sold by Chicago-based Arcade Partners LLC to Harmony Housing LLC, of New York, New York, which is registered to Greystone & Company Inc.

The first floor of the building is vacant and has been for at least two years.

The Downtown Racine Corporation was previously located there, but moved to 425 Main St. about five years ago. An insurance company was located at 413 Main St., but moved out about two years ago, according to Downtown Racine Corp.

The property was last sold for $4 million in 2014. It has an assessed value of $3.6 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm