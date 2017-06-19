Main Street building in Racine sold for $4.5 million

A three-story building on Main Street in Racine has sold to a New York investor for $4.5 million, according to state records.

The 128,000-square-foot brick building, located at 413 Main St., has retail space on the first floor and two stories of apartments above. It was built in 1921.

The property was sold by Chicago-based Arcade Partners LLC to Harmony Housing LLC, of New York, New York, which is registered to Greystone & Company Inc.

The first floor of the building is vacant and has been for at least two years.

The Downtown Racine Corporation was previously located there, but moved to 425 Main St. about five years ago. An insurance company was located at 413 Main St., but moved out about two years ago, according to Downtown Racine Corp.

The property was last sold for $4 million in 2014. It has an assessed value of $3.6 million.