Mac and Cheese Shop to open locations in Oak Creek, Brookfield

Will be restaurant's sixth and seventh locations

by

December 20, 2017, 12:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/mac-and-cheese-shop-to-open-locations-in-oak-creek-brookfield/

Macaroni and Cheese Shop (MACS), a mac and cheese-themed, fast-casual restaurant concept that first opened in Wisconsin Dells, will open a location in Brookfield in May and another in Oak Creek next fall.

The Oak Creek location will occupy at 2,900-square-foot space at the Drexel Town Square development, located at Howell and Drexel avenues.

“We know Oak Creek and are familiar with the area and have been observing all the recent growth in that area,” Owner Nick Morse said. “We have a lot of tourists stop by at our Wisconsin Dells location and tell us to open stores near them. We have gotten a lot of demand for Oak Creek and South Milwaukee.”

Another big draw to Oak Creek, Morse said, is the highly-anticipated IKEA store, set to open this summer  northwest of I-94 and Drexel Avenue

MACS best-selling macaroni and cheese dishes– from its selection of 12– are the Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac and the Loaded Baked Potato Mac. Morse said MACS uses Wisconsin-sourced cheese to create its macaroni and cheese dishes and grilled cheese melts.

Morse and his wife, Jackie Morse opened their first MACS location in 2013 in Wisconsin Dells. During the past four years, they opened four additional MACS locations in Sun Prairie, Baraboo, Appleton, and most recently, Green Bay.

