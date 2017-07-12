Maaco looking to expand in Milwaukee

Auto body repair franchise plans on adding stores, purchasing existing shops

by

July 12, 2017, 12:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/maaco-looking-to-expand-in-milwaukee/

Maaco, the auto paint and collision repair chain, wants to expand its presence in the Milwaukee area.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company currently has three locations in southeastern Wisconsin with stores in Milwaukee, New Berlin and Menomonee Falls.

Maaco wants to expand in Milwaukee.

The company plans on adding three more by 2018, and is looking for franchisee partners.

“Milwaukee was chosen because of the shortage of quality auto painting and collision repair shops in the area, and this targeted expansion is part of Maaco’s overall national projections to double the size of the company over the next three years,” said Rob Cambruzzi, vice president of Maaco Franchise Development.

Overall, Maaco plans on adding 60 new franchisees over the next year.

Maaco representatives say the centers generate more than $1.3 million in sales annually with franchisees generating an average net income of $198,963.

A new shop will add 21 to 30 auto body and paint technician jobs to the area and additional tax revenue, according to the company.

Maaco is also looking for existing auto body shop owners who are looking to sell.

Maaco will pay a fair price if the facility meets Maaco’s standards for square footage, zoning requirements and has a functional paint booth, the company said in a written statement.

Maaco, the auto paint and collision repair chain, wants to expand its presence in the Milwaukee area.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company currently has three locations in southeastern Wisconsin with stores in Milwaukee, New Berlin and Menomonee Falls.

Maaco wants to expand in Milwaukee.

The company plans on adding three more by 2018, and is looking for franchisee partners.

“Milwaukee was chosen because of the shortage of quality auto painting and collision repair shops in the area, and this targeted expansion is part of Maaco’s overall national projections to double the size of the company over the next three years,” said Rob Cambruzzi, vice president of Maaco Franchise Development.

Overall, Maaco plans on adding 60 new franchisees over the next year.

Maaco representatives say the centers generate more than $1.3 million in sales annually with franchisees generating an average net income of $198,963.

A new shop will add 21 to 30 auto body and paint technician jobs to the area and additional tax revenue, according to the company.

Maaco is also looking for existing auto body shop owners who are looking to sell.

Maaco will pay a fair price if the facility meets Maaco’s standards for square footage, zoning requirements and has a functional paint booth, the company said in a written statement.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm