Maaco looking to expand in Milwaukee

Maaco, the auto paint and collision repair chain, wants to expand its presence in the Milwaukee area.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company currently has three locations in southeastern Wisconsin with stores in Milwaukee, New Berlin and Menomonee Falls.

The company plans on adding three more by 2018, and is looking for franchisee partners.

“Milwaukee was chosen because of the shortage of quality auto painting and collision repair shops in the area, and this targeted expansion is part of Maaco’s overall national projections to double the size of the company over the next three years,” said Rob Cambruzzi, vice president of Maaco Franchise Development.

Overall, Maaco plans on adding 60 new franchisees over the next year.

Maaco representatives say the centers generate more than $1.3 million in sales annually with franchisees generating an average net income of $198,963.

A new shop will add 21 to 30 auto body and paint technician jobs to the area and additional tax revenue, according to the company.

Maaco is also looking for existing auto body shop owners who are looking to sell.

Maaco will pay a fair price if the facility meets Maaco’s standards for square footage, zoning requirements and has a functional paint booth, the company said in a written statement.