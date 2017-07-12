Lavish Racine mansion to be sold at auction

Lavish Racine mansion to be sold at auction

Home features 120 feet of private beach access

July 12, 2017

A 9,173-square-foot mansion on the banks of Lake Michigan in Racine will be sold at auction on July 22.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home located at 3433 Michigan Blvd. features a heated saltwater infinity swimming pool and waterfall overlooking the property’s 120 feet of private beach.

The house, which sits on one acre of land, was completely renovated in 2008.

The property is being sold by Naples, Florida-based Decaro Auctions International.

In addition to the outdoor features, the house also includes six fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen and butlers pantry, a wine cellar and in-floor radiant heat in many of the rooms.

The home was built in 1930 by William H. Pugh, the founder of what would become W.H. Pugh Oil Co. and was the former residence of the CEO of Western Publishing Co. which published the first Little Golden Books in 1942.

Ed Lonergan, the retired CEO of the Diversey Inc., and his wife, Laura, also have lived in the house. Lonergan sold the property to the Bryan Hyndman Family Trust in 2015 for $1.5 million.

 

