Large industrial building sells for $5.6 million in Pleasant Prairie

A large industrial building on 40 acres in Pleasant Prairie that houses S.C. Johnson and other tenants has sold for $5.6 million, according to state records.

Itasca, Illinois-based Synergy Property Holdings LLC sold the property at 9201 Wilmot Road to Prairie Holdings LLC. Prairie Holdings LLC is registered to David Doro of Franklin.

The property includes a 363,468-square-foot building.

Racine-based Great Lakes Skipper LLC is planning to occupy 125,000 square feet of the building to use as a marine distribution center.

The building is currently partially occupied by S.C. Johnson and Fair Oaks Farms.

According to plans submitted last month to the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission, the new owner is planning to subdivide the parcel into two for the existing building and a future development.