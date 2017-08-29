Large Germantown housing proposal concept approved, but lacks public utilities

Wrenwood would include 141 single-family homes and 52 condominiums

by

August 29, 2017, 11:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/large-germantown-housing-proposal-concept-approved-but-lacks-public-utilities/

A 10-year-old housing proposal that includes 141 single family homes and 52 condominiums has resurfaced in the Village of Germantown.

The development, to be called Wrenwood, would be built on 147-acres south of Freistadt Road, north of Mequon Road and west of Country Aire Drive.

Brookfield-based Briscoe Development & Management Inc. owns the property and brought forward the proposal, which won approval by the village’s plan commission on Monday.

In 2007, a slightly different version of the Wrenwood development, which had 169 residential units and included 3.5 acres of potential commercial development along Mequon Road, received village approvals.

The 2017 version has a total of 193 units and no commercial component.

The Wrenwood development is comprised of two primary clusters of residential development bisected by a large environmental corridor through the middle of the property, according to plans submitted to the village.

A total of 94 single-family lots in the north cluster will have access to Freistadt Road to the north. The remaining 47 single-family lots and 52-unit condominium complex will have access to Country Aire Drive. Access between the north and south residential clusters and through the environmental corridor will be provided by a pedestrian trail, according to plans.

Before the proposal can proceed, the village will have to extend pubic water and sewer service to the area along the County Aire Drive corridor. The village is currently studying the possibility of extending service to that area.

Germantown staff members expect to have the study complete and alternatives available for the public works committee and village board later this year or by early 2018.

A 10-year-old housing proposal that includes 141 single family homes and 52 condominiums has resurfaced in the Village of Germantown.

The development, to be called Wrenwood, would be built on 147-acres south of Freistadt Road, north of Mequon Road and west of Country Aire Drive.

Brookfield-based Briscoe Development & Management Inc. owns the property and brought forward the proposal, which won approval by the village’s plan commission on Monday.

In 2007, a slightly different version of the Wrenwood development, which had 169 residential units and included 3.5 acres of potential commercial development along Mequon Road, received village approvals.

The 2017 version has a total of 193 units and no commercial component.

The Wrenwood development is comprised of two primary clusters of residential development bisected by a large environmental corridor through the middle of the property, according to plans submitted to the village.

A total of 94 single-family lots in the north cluster will have access to Freistadt Road to the north. The remaining 47 single-family lots and 52-unit condominium complex will have access to Country Aire Drive. Access between the north and south residential clusters and through the environmental corridor will be provided by a pedestrian trail, according to plans.

Before the proposal can proceed, the village will have to extend pubic water and sewer service to the area along the County Aire Drive corridor. The village is currently studying the possibility of extending service to that area.

Germantown staff members expect to have the study complete and alternatives available for the public works committee and village board later this year or by early 2018.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm