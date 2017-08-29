Large Germantown housing proposal concept approved, but lacks public utilities

A 10-year-old housing proposal that includes 141 single family homes and 52 condominiums has resurfaced in the Village of Germantown.

The development, to be called Wrenwood, would be built on 147-acres south of Freistadt Road, north of Mequon Road and west of Country Aire Drive.

Brookfield-based Briscoe Development & Management Inc. owns the property and brought forward the proposal, which won approval by the village’s plan commission on Monday.

In 2007, a slightly different version of the Wrenwood development, which had 169 residential units and included 3.5 acres of potential commercial development along Mequon Road, received village approvals.

The 2017 version has a total of 193 units and no commercial component.

The Wrenwood development is comprised of two primary clusters of residential development bisected by a large environmental corridor through the middle of the property, according to plans submitted to the village.

A total of 94 single-family lots in the north cluster will have access to Freistadt Road to the north. The remaining 47 single-family lots and 52-unit condominium complex will have access to Country Aire Drive. Access between the north and south residential clusters and through the environmental corridor will be provided by a pedestrian trail, according to plans.

Before the proposal can proceed, the village will have to extend pubic water and sewer service to the area along the County Aire Drive corridor. The village is currently studying the possibility of extending service to that area.

Germantown staff members expect to have the study complete and alternatives available for the public works committee and village board later this year or by early 2018.