Landscaping company plans move from Milwaukee to St. Francis

Zimmers Landscaping plans to redevelop abandoned office building

March 27, 2017, 12:04 PM

A Milwaukee-based landscaping company is renovating an abandoned office building in the city of St. Francis where it plans to relocate its business.

Rendering of Zimmers Landscaping new office

Rendering of Zimmers Landscaping future location.

Zimmers Landscaping LLC, currently located at 1504 S. 37th St. in Milwaukee, is in the process of purchasing a two-story, 47,000-square-foot building at 2517 E. Norwich Ave., just south of East Howard Avenue, from the city of St. Francis.

John Zimmer, owner of Zimmers Landscaping, is planning to renovate the building for his company and also plans to lease space to a carpet company, a local fitness studio and a coffee shop.

Zimmers was founded in 1993, and has 15 employees.  The $1.6 million project proposal will be considered by the St. Francis City Council on Tuesday.

“Zimmers will be bringing new life to the structure,” Zimmer said. “Zimmer Landscaping is looking forward to the opportunity to sink our roots and grow with the ongoing expansion of the city, in hopes that Zimmers can become yet another asset as part of the heart of the St. Francis.”

Zimmer hope to begin construction this summer and have the company occupying the space in late fall with the other tenants moving in by winter 2017.

