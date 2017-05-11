Lake Geneva mansion sold for $5.8 million

15,000-square-foot home sold by affiliate of Illinois business owner

by

May 11, 2017, 10:48 AM

The home known as the Expect a Miracle Mansion in Lake Geneva was sold for $5.8 million, according to state records.

The Expect a Miracle Mansion.

According to a sales brochure, the 15,000-square-foot mansion, located on a 4-acre site at 700 S. Lake Shore Drive on Geneva Lake, has 10 bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms, six fireplaces, two laundry rooms, a wine cellar, a four-car garage, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a pool house and a gym with an attached spa, sauna and steam room. The property has 161 feet of lake frontage.

The mansion was sold by Expect a Miracle LLC of Kildeer, Illinois. The registered agent for Expect a Miracle LLC is Carolyn Gable, the founder of the Palatine, Illinois-based Carolyn Gable Expect a Miracle Foundation and the founder, president and CEO of Palatine-based New Age Transportation, Distribution & Warehousing Inc.

The property was purchased by Madison-based SCH Lake LLC, according to state records.

