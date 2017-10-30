Korean restaurant to open in former Hinterland space

Char’d, a new full-service restaurant serving Korean small plates and ramen is slated to open early next year in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee at 222 E. Erie St., the former location of Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub.

Hinterland operated for almost 10 years in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward before recently closing its doors in August.

Char’d, with a 10-year lease beginning Nov. 1, will operate daily, serving lunch and dinner and will offer sidewalk seating from May through October.

Jongsoo Kim, owner of Japanese restaurant Kanpai Izakaya at 408 E. Chicago St., also in the Third Ward, is listed as Char’d’s agent, according to a City of Milwaukee license application. Jongsoo said the restaurant will open in early February and more details will be released in January.

The restaurant’s owners, Lane Kim and Choonghoon Lee, operate goRI Food Entertainment Inc. and currently reside in Providence, R.I. According to the license application, the couple plans to move to Milwaukee in November.

Kim and Lee could not be reached for comment.