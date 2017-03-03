Kohl’s to move store from Southridge to 84South

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. announced today that it plans to move its store at Southridge Mall in Greendale to the 84South development in Greenfield.

84South is a mixed-use development by Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC that is being built on a 48-acre site south of I-894 between South 84th Street and South 92nd Street. It will have 350,000 square feet of retail space and 268 apartments.

Kohl’s currently has a two-level, 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge Mall.

The Kohl’s store at 84South will be smaller, one-story with 55,000 square feet.

The new store is expected to open in 2018. The Southridge store will remain open until then. Employees from the Southridge store have been offered jobs at the new store, the company said today.

Construction on 84South began in March 2016. It is scheduled to open this year. Besides Kohl’s, other retailers expected to open at 84South include: Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Ulta Beauty, Kirkland’s, OshKosh B’Gosh, Carter’s and Five Below.

84South will also have several restaurants, including a Portillo’s,