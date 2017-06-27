King Drive Walgreens building sold for $6.1 million

Sale price almost $4 million over assessed value

by

June 27, 2017, 10:20 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/king-drive-walgreens-building-sold-for-6-1-million/

A Walgreens store building on King Drive in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood sold for almost $4 million over its assessed value to a California real estate investor.

The store, located at 2826 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was sold by BRIC (MLK/Hadley) Associates, of Milwaukee, to California Pacific Wisconsin Properties, LLC of Santa Monica, Calif., for $6.1 million, according to state records.

The property is assessed at $2.3 million. The 15,551-square-foot building was built in 2008.

In recent months, several other Walgreens buildings have been sold for well over their assessed value.

In January, the Cudahy Walgreens store building at 6214 S. Packard Ave. was sold to a Hillsboro Beach, Fla.-based investment firm for $4.85 million. That property is assessed at $2.4 million.

In December, the Walgreens store building on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee sold to a New York-based real estate investment firm for $4.2 million. That property was assessed at $2.35 million.

The Walgreens store building located at 2656 N. Wauwatosa Ave. in Wauwatosa was sold to New York-based CF Net Lease Portfolio VI for $8.67 million in late November. The building is assessed by the city of Wauwatosa for $3.48 million.

The Federal Trade Commission has until July 7 to either clear or challenge Walgreens Boots Alliance’s bid for Rite Aid Corp., according to Bloomberg.

The deal is valued around $7 billion, according to Bloomberg data, down from around $9.4 billion when the deal was announced in October 2015.

A Walgreens store building on King Drive in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood sold for almost $4 million over its assessed value to a California real estate investor.

The store, located at 2826 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was sold by BRIC (MLK/Hadley) Associates, of Milwaukee, to California Pacific Wisconsin Properties, LLC of Santa Monica, Calif., for $6.1 million, according to state records.

The property is assessed at $2.3 million. The 15,551-square-foot building was built in 2008.

In recent months, several other Walgreens buildings have been sold for well over their assessed value.

In January, the Cudahy Walgreens store building at 6214 S. Packard Ave. was sold to a Hillsboro Beach, Fla.-based investment firm for $4.85 million. That property is assessed at $2.4 million.

In December, the Walgreens store building on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee sold to a New York-based real estate investment firm for $4.2 million. That property was assessed at $2.35 million.

The Walgreens store building located at 2656 N. Wauwatosa Ave. in Wauwatosa was sold to New York-based CF Net Lease Portfolio VI for $8.67 million in late November. The building is assessed by the city of Wauwatosa for $3.48 million.

The Federal Trade Commission has until July 7 to either clear or challenge Walgreens Boots Alliance’s bid for Rite Aid Corp., according to Bloomberg.

The deal is valued around $7 billion, according to Bloomberg data, down from around $9.4 billion when the deal was announced in October 2015.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am